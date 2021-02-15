Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 872 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 108,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

