Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 25.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Moderna worth $161,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,573,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,174,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $1,507,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,949 shares of company stock worth $61,458,111. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.74. 166,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,560,342. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.