Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$53.23 during trading hours on Monday. 856,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

