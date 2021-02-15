Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $396.02. 22,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.08 and its 200-day moving average is $415.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

