Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $200.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.