Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $254.69. 28,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

