Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.18. The company had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $394.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

