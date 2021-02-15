Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Prologis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 348,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 280,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. 46,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,300. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

