Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.49. 131,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

