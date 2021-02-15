Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 766,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 89,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

