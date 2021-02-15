Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. 91,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

