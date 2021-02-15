Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

