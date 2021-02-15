Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. 1,994,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

