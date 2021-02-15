Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,950,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $126,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,359,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $282,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229,082 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. 347,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

