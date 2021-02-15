Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 466,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

