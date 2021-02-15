Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after buying an additional 688,252 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,805,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,588,000 after buying an additional 325,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

