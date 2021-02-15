Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,823,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

