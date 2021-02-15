Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 332.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.