Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 26,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.16. 74,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,531. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

