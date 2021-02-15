Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $191.43. 92,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

