Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.62. 79,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.