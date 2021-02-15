Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.98. 326,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,759. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $347.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

