Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,446 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

