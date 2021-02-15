Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,218,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

