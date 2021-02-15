Rotten Trading 148% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 276.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 148% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.00995906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.90 or 0.05277935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

