Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,529,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,745,000 after acquiring an additional 245,185 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $83.61. 64,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

