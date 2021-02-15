Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,398.40 ($18.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £57.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,389.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,201.03. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,033.56 ($26.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

