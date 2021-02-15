Royale Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00087649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00462413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00187259 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

