RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 0.56% of RPC worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPC by 92.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

