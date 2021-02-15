Ruff (RUFF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01006117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.06 or 0.05230430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

