Rupee Market Cap Hits $82,833.23 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $82,833.23 and $17.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,146,450 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

