Russel Metals (RUSMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $19.63 on Monday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

