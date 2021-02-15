RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RYB traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.22. 2,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,069. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $92.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

