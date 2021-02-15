Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryder System in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $64.84 on Monday. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

