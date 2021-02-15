Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBRA stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

