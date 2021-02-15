SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $4.45 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 111.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00009016 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $775,351.29 and approximately $38,488.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00264997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.32 or 0.00424527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00180643 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.