Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $3.98 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 198.3% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.88 or 0.00409875 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

