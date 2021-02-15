Safe Tops 1-Day Volume of $186,773.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Safe has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $186,773.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 101.8% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001358 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.