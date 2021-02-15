SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0549

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $789.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.73 or 0.99741586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.51 or 0.00546709 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.21 or 0.01005273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00239788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.