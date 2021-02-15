SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $288.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.25 or 1.00118413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.77 or 0.00447901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.00907609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00228359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00084131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

