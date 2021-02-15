SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $290,297.81 and $22,692.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,287,209 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

