SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $318,384.70 and $29,952.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,290,559 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.