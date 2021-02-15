SafePal (SFP) Price Tops $2.75 on Exchanges

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, SafePal has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $297.93 million and approximately $115.30 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00005707 BTC on major exchanges.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
