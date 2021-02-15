Safex Token Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $23.08 million and $14,613.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 125% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

