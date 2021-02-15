saffron.finance (SFI) Hits Market Cap of $179.40 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One saffron.finance token can currently be purchased for $2,243.43 or 0.04677036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $179.40 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00274310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00087678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00090069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00422097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00189164 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,969 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

