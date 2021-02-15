Salt Lake Potash Limited (ASX:SO4) Insider Buys A$35,250.00 in Stock

Salt Lake Potash Limited (ASX:SO4) insider Bryn Jones purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,250.00 ($25,178.57).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

