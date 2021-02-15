Salt Lake Potash Limited (ASX:SO4) Insider Buys A$35,250.00 in Stock

Salt Lake Potash Limited (ASX:SO4) insider Bryn Jones purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,250.00 ($25,178.57).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.
Salt Lake Potash Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.