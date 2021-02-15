SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $74,043.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.00960118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052045 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.55 or 0.05143160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

