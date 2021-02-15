Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA SAN traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €78.16 ($91.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.53. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

