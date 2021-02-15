Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

SNY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,869. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

