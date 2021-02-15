Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE:SSL opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
